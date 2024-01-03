Snow map: Our first look at potential snow totals in Mass. this weekend

Boston's snow drought has been one that’s left most New Englanders puzzled. And that may be coming to an end on Sunday.

A potent storm impacting Southern California and the western United States will trek 2,800 miles across the country in the days to come, ultimately landing in New England and bringing wintry weather.

At first look, Sunday’s snow looks to bring the heaviest of the snow through central Massachusetts and Route 2. Leominster, Rutland and Gardner will see steadier and heavier snow, with amounts between five and eight inches.

Snow will taper into rain through eastern Massachusetts and the coastline as coastal temperatures hover above freezing.

The amounts will range between one and three inches from the Mass. Pike, falling down through the South Shore toward an inch. Island areas, and those across the Cape, will also be on the lower end of the scale, with up to an inch of snow. Foxborough, Sturbridge and along I-495, snow will add up to be between three and five inches.

NBC10 Boston A map showing how much snow the Greater Boston area may get in a storm arriving Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The city could get 1-3 inches, according to Wednesday's forecast, while parts of inland Massachusetts could get up to 8 inches.



This forecast isn’t the final call, nor is it set in stone, but we believe in getting you the most accurate information when we can so you can better plan, and make decisions.

When was Boston's last big snowfall?

It’s been nearly two years — 677 days — since Boston’s had three inches of snow in a single day.

That was Feb. 25, 2022, when the city picked up 8.5 inches of snow. Last year was a different story, as 2023 ended up as the city’s fourth least-snowiest year on record.