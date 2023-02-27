forecast

Snowfall Totals & Timing: Here Are the Latest Expectations for the Upcoming Winter Storm

The snow is set to arrive from 10 p.m. to midnight, with the heaviest snow showers happening Tuesday between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Partly sunny skies will start the day on Monday, before more clouds arrive by late afternoon. High temperatures will be colder — in the middle 30s.

When Will the Snowfall Begin in New England?

By late Monday night, or early Tuesday morning, snow will begin to fall across the area. The Tuesday morning commute will be rough, as temperatures are slightly below freezing and some of the heaviest snow falls.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Snowfall Totals by Region

However, with a higher sun angle and temperatures that rise above freezing throughout the day, we can expect much improved road conditions by midday. A general 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected in and around Boston. 4 to 7 inches are likely in Worcester County, and only a coating to an inch is likely on the Cape and Islands.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday is partly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Two More Storms This Week in New England

Weather

New England Weather forecast 17 hours ago

Updated Snowfall Totals for Tuesday's Big Winter Storm

forecast 20 hours ago

Slight Chance of Snow Flurries on Sunday

Thursday is very mild, with rain likely. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees.

As one storm exits Friday morning, another arrives late Friday evening. With colder air in place, we will watch for the possibility of snow or a wintry mix going into Saturday. Highs on Friday will be near 40.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us