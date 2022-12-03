Soggy Saturday Makes Way for Sunny Sunday

We’re having a split weekend; today is mild and soggy while Sunday brings cooler temperatures & sunny skies.

Our wind is gusting over 40 mph South and East. The rain continues to push east this early afternoon while we dry out but another round of rain is pushed by our cold front this evening before we dry out.

Behind that front is colder and drier air that will take over the night and be responsible for dipping our temperatures down to the 30s. Because the wind will keep gusting out of the NW over 20 mph at times, the chill will be near 20 in the early morning and low to mid 30s tomorrow afternoon.

Fortunately we’ll have sunny skies for our Sunday and we won’t be dealing with rain. This will allow for a good afternoon to enjoy the outdoors or do any holiday shopping.

Monday will bring a dry start to the week, temperatures will climb to the upper 40s and we’ll see increasing clouds by the afternoon that will set the stage for the incoming showers on Tuesday.

This rain will linger through Wednesday as temperatures, again, rise to the mid-50s. A break comes for Thursday before Friday sees a potential system bringing rain and a drop in temperatures right after.

With that, we’ll see a weekend with below average highs. At the end of the exclusive 10-day forecast we see the chance for wintry precipitation over central Mass. We’re still far away in the forecast meaning things are still bound to steer.