Southie Parade Forecast: Chilly Air to Move in Over New England

We’ve seen better St. Patrick’s Day forecasts. And we’ve seen worse. Although the clouds will have the upper hand for much of the day, it won’t take much sun to bounce us into the 50s. In fact, with a mild airmass swirling overhead, even a cloudy day would get us to 50.

While the showers will be minimal Friday evening, there may be a few – especially closer to midnight. This will keep the overnight temperatures on the balmy side, too, allowing us another opportunity at 50s on Saturday. All of this early season “warmth” will be whisked away by Sunday, however.

A deep pool of cold air will shift over New England for the day, keeping temps in the upper 30s for highs. With the wind, our wind chill will stay in the 20s for much of the afternoon. Obviously, this isn’t ideal for the Southie parade, but it beats the alternative of cold air…and snow. Plenty of sun is in the forecast, at least.

We’ll keep that theme of sunny weather going into the middle of next week as the pattern relaxes. No big warmups, but no big cooldowns, either.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!