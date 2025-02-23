Ice-melting high temperatures are on the way

After a sunny, warmer Saturday, expect the pleasant weather to continue into Sunday with plenty of sunshine, a few clouds, and temperatures a bit higher than yesterday — highs pushing the 40s.

This mild push will help melt away any stubborn ice and reduce some of the snowbanks.

More mild and warmer days will be a bit of a change given that Boston’s highs have been below normal for the past 10 days. Next week, highs will be in the 50s at times, above the 40-degree normal high.

Precipitation chances remain low overall, with no snow chances in the picture but showers possible Tuesday evening and a chance for rain on Thursday.

Looking ahead, as the days grow longer and the sun’s angle improves, normal temperatures are set to rise to about 42 by March 1.

However, long-range patterns hint that the first week of March may see a return to cooler-than-normal conditions.