Spring Weather Sticking Around

For the first day of spring, yesterday looked and played the part with temperatures reaching 60 with abundant sunshine. Today will be just as nice and for areas away from the coast, a touch warmer than Saturday even.

Once winds shift to an onshore direction, temperatures will trend cooler at the water. This will be a fairly long stretch at or above 60 away from the coast. In addition to the sea breeze, it’s possible that we could see some fog, drizzle and low clouds closer to the water.

Thursday into Friday, we could see some wet weather. It doesn’t look too significant. Cooler weather will return by next weekend. Even though it will be cooler, temperatures will still be above average