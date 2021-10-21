1 More Day to Enjoy New England's Mild Spell, But Rain Coming for Some

New England's warm stretch of weather continues into Friday, with another mild night ahead.

Lows drop to the 40s and 50s, with some spots around 60. Normally, we should have frosty nights up north, with temperatures in the 30s to 40s.

But the growing season continues for many in southern New England! And this warm weather has helped delay our leaf change this season, with foliage running 1-2 weeks behind schedule.

A low pressure system is heading through Canada to our north and it will continue to bring in isolated showers and clouds in northern New England. Southern New England will see a mix of clouds and clear skies Friday, with a couple of showers.

The front heads offshore, but before it does, our highs reach the low 70s in the southeast.

Then we cool to the upper 50s this weekend. More clouds hang around Saturday, with scattered showers lingering across Maine and southeastern Massachusetts. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine.

Even cooler temperatures arrive next week as the jet stream positions itself farther south. There is a cutoff low that heads offshore to our south, and this may be very slow-going -- there is uncertainty on how long this system affects our pattern.

As of now, we may see repeated shower chances Monday through next week, lots of cloud cover and highs in the 40s to 50s. Stay tuned!