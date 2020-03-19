Intense Precipitation to Start Your Morning

We begin our Thursday much like we started our Wednesday, with a wintry mix of snow and rain. But this time the precipitation is a little more intense, and snow is accumulating 1 to 3 inches in the higher elevations from northwestern Connecticut through western Massachusetts, into north central Massachusetts, and southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire. We remain dry toward the Canadian border in Vermont and New Hampshire, and much of Maine this morning.

A wave of low pressure on a warm front likely keeps us damp for most of the day. Snow it will change to rain before ending in central and western New England. Rain will taper to fog and drizzle late in eastern New England.

Central and northern Maine should remain dry. High temperature today in the 40s. Wind from the east may gust past 30 mph in southeastern New England.

The vernal equinox tonight, that means the arrival of celestial spring time, we have warmer showers along with fog and drizzle and a wind shift that warms us dramatically for our Friday.

Temperatures will rise through the 40s into the lower 50s for most of us by morning. We are on the warmer side in most of New England tomorrow, anywhere that we breaks of sun will probably be in the lower 70s. There are also scattered showers, but most of the day it is not raining. Wind from the southwest likely gusts past 35 miles per hour, maybe stronger in any scattered thunderstorms.

A cold front crosses from west to east tomorrow night with a few more showers or a thunderstorm, the wind will shift and come in from the northwest by Saturday morning with much colder and drier air for the weekend. Strong high pressure from Canada should supply sunshine with low temperatures well below freezing Sunday morning and Monday morning, daytime highs near 50 degrees in southern New England Saturday, and only in the 30s and 40s from north to south Sunday.

Yet another warm front with a mix of rain and snow pushers in later Monday into Tuesday, so it is a very active weather pattern, stay ahead of it with our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.