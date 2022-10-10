70 Degree Temperatures on the Horizon for This Week

After a stellar weekend, the Mondays set in…with clouds. But don’t tell that to the temps— we’ll still make it into the low 60s (although it may not feel that way). A weak disturbance will ripple through the jet stream Monday. Not enough for any organized showers – although an isolated one is possible — but enough to make for gray skies for a good part of the day.

We’re in a warming pattern for the next few days. Tuesday, we’ll nudge the temps up just a hair, but Wednesday and Thursday will see the temps leap into the 70s again. We’ll stay rain-free through Wednesday, so these are some stellar autumn (pseudo-summer?) days.

Things get interesting late week. A cold front will be approaching very slowly and the shower threat goes up (along with the humidity) Thursday. The front won’t actually cross until Friday, and by that point, we could see some thunder pop into the scene. What’s more is the cold air will be delayed, so NEXT weekend we could be basking in more 60s as we wait for the chill to arrive at the beginning of NEXT week.

Lots to play out in the latter half of the forecast. In the meantime, the foliage is coming in solid across all of New England. Enjoy the leaves and quiet weather!