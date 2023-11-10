A cold weekend with plenty of sunshine

Lots of high, thin clouds around Friday dimming out the sun at times as a system passes to our south.

Temperatures will be within the seasonable range with highs in the 50s across the south, 40s across the north country along with a gusty west wind.

Precipitation in the form of rain showers should stay mostly off to our south, but still a non-zero chance along the south coast of New England to see a stray shower or sprinkle sneak up along the immediate coastline, especially across the Islands of the Cape Friday afternoon.

The northern mountains will also run the risk for a few rain/snow showers developing this afternoon, which could deliver a coating or so across the higher peaks later today into early Friday night.

Chilly Friday night across much of the region as clouds decrease with temperatures dropping into the 30s south, upper 20s to around freezing north as high pressure builds into the region.

Veteran's Day will feature cool temperatures with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures reaching the 40s south, mid 30s to around 40 along with a gusty west/northwest wind, which will diminish late in the day.

Cold and clear Saturday night with temperatures dipping into to 20s north, upper 20s to low 30s south. Lots of sunshine around Sunday with temps slightly cooler, highs low 40s south, 30s north.

Next week starts off on the cold side, but we do see a warming trend as we head into the mid to late portions of the week, which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.