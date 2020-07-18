Hot and Humid Weekend Could Be Start of Heat Wave for Some Communities

We have some areas of patchy fog on this Saturday morning. The fog gradually clears through the morning and then the heat will take over. Both days this weekend will be scorchers with highs in the 90s, high humidity and heat index numbers in the mid 90s.

Near the coast, a sea breeze may keep Boston from hitting 90 Saturday and may keep us from having a heat wave. A heat wave is defined as three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher in the same spot. Many inland communities will have a heat wave beginning today and lasting at least into Monday.

Sunday and Monday we have a First Alert as the humidity increases a bit more, along with the highs. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values approaching 100.

Most of the weekend will be dry, with a chance for pop up storms in the mountains this afternoon. Sunday evening a frontal boundary across Canada will dip into northern New England, bringing in some storms to northern New England only. The showers and storms then dip across southern New England into Monday, but the rain should stay isolated.

This cold front will help to lower our humidity slightly for Tuesday as well as our temps with highs in the low 80s. There could be another temperature spike for Thursday with highs near 90 in some areas, but we don't see another heat wave in our 10-day forecast.