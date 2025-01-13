A slight warmup Monday — then another blast of frigid air and wind

We’re in for more melting on Monday, as sunshine blends with clouds and the arctic air holds back for another day.

We’re expecting highs around 40 with a steady breeze. Late afternoon snow showers are possible, just as the sun goes down. This will usher in colder air for Tuesday — along with more dreaded wind.

With gusts expected through Wednesday, it seems like this will be a shorter duration of strong wind, but with cold temperatures, we can expect wind chills to hover in the single digits.

Longer range, guidance is pushing us back into the warmer air by the end of the week. Highs will be near 40 on Friday and well into the 40s with rain by Saturday. Confidence is high on a mild storm this go-round, followed by another batch of very cold air next week.

