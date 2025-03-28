A tale of two seasons: Who will see sleet and who will see temps in the 70s

The picture is becoming clearer for the weekend and depending on what part of New England you’ll be in, it’s either winter or summer - at least on Saturday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In the meantime, we’re in the sunshine today. Clouds will eventually get the upper hand as this weather system moves in our direction. Later tonight, the showers will break out and possibly mix with some sleet across southern New Hampshire. This batch of rain appears to move out by mid-morning on Saturday, leaving us in the fog, mist, and drizzle.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

On the other side of this warm front, the sun will poke out, the southwest winds will blow, and the temperatures will soar. From western Connecticut to NYC, highs will peak in the mid and upper 70s! The suburbs of New York could even hit 80 on Saturday. Yeah, I’m tempted to do a road trip, too.

We’ll send them our chilly “gift” on Sunday as the winds shift and the playing field levels across all New England. It’s even possible that some of that mix works down from New Hampshire into Massachusetts by Sunday morning. The rest of the day again looks quiet precipitation-wise.

Rain returns on Monday, this time with much milder air. We’ll start in the 30s and 40s, then soar to the mid-60s with a few spokes of sun possible by afternoon. Finally, the storm crosses Monday night, and we’ll be back to sun by Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that from northern Massachusetts to southern New Hampshire, the temperatures won’t budge out of the 30s from Friday night to Monday morning. That’s one heck of a chilly weekend.

Try and get some rays today.