A Warmer Start to November Throughout New England

November starts off warmer than October left off.

Snow is melting, and rain is on the way this afternoon. By sunset, which is just past 4:30 p.m. now, we have downpours coming into the south coast of New England, and also from the west.

Two weather systems are going to join forces over New England tonight with some heavy rain, wind, and even snow. We have posted a first alert for high impact weather tonight, and tomorrow and tomorrow night.

It’s the combination of all these elements of precipitation and wind and a new batch of seriously cold air coming in for our Monday. There may even be a thunderstorm near southeastern Massachusetts with damaging winds right in the middle of the night tonight. Also the freezing level is coming down very quickly so we may end up with some hail.

As for snow that is mostly in the hills of western and northern New England late tonight and early tomorrow. It’s really about three weather systems combining into one powerful storm center in eastern Maine tomorrow morning and slowly lifting to the north. The result will be a very cold Monday, with the wind gusting past 40 mph and the temperature on your 40 degrees. That means a sub freezing wind chill for most of the day.

An additional front is going to come in tomorrow night with another round of snow showers and snow squalls for most of central and northern New England. The south coast should be spared that event.

But our election day is also going to be very cold with a return to sunshine, except for in the mountains were snow showers will continue. Highs on Tuesday mostly in the 30s but a little bit less windy.

High pressure comes in Tuesday night with lighter wind, and record cold possible Wednesday morning, in the teens and 20s once again.Then we get relief, after a chilly but bright Wednesday, we should be back in the 60s to lower 70s for the second half of the week and into next weekend as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.