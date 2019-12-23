Abnormally Warm Temperatures to Shine Before Christmas

We are getting a break from the cold weather on this first full day of winter. Highs will be in the 40s in many towns under a blend of clouds and sun.

A pleasant evening is in store with temperatures in the 30s, great conditions for menorah lightings as Hanukkah begins.

Very quiet weather continues to start the week. Monday will be the warmest day with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with plentiful sunshine. A weak cold front drops from Canada on Tuesday with temperatures dropping about 10 degrees. Highs are expected to be closer to average for this time of year.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather stays quiet though clouds will increase Wednesday and temperatures will be in the 40s with chilly nights.

There’s a chance for flurries Thursday then another chance for rain and snow showers Friday but our pattern looks to change next weekend, with a storm on the horizon Sunday and then much cooler air filters in as we say good-bye to 2019.