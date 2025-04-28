After a wet weekend, summer weather returns to Boston

Wet weather seems to be a thing reserved for weekends in Boston. So we’ll leave it in the past and focus on the days ahead.

The mild morning has turned hot this afternoon with temperatures more in line with June. We expect a mainly dry day with 70s for highs in Boston, and a few mid-70s across Metrowest and 128.

This is a testament to the southerly winds that are overhead, and not too breezy today. There’s an early window for a quick and light east wind today, but the warm up is already in progress.

The afternoon will be great for dog-walking, and dining outdoors, and tonight will be rather relaxing and quiet too, with 40s for overnight lows.

Tomorrow, summer-like warmth returns and is a result of an even stronger southwest wind. Gusts tomorrow are nigh through the afternoon at 25-30mph, and highs are in the upper 70s to 80°.

How warm will it be on Tuesday?

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes and rain on the weekend in New England. That’s back in our forecast - again…