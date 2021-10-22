After an Unusually Warm Stretch, Fall Temperatures Return This Weekend

We’ll enjoy one more unseasonably warm day of highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southern areas of New England Friday, with sunshine and scattered clouds.

Northern areas will see more in the way of clouds, with showers exiting Maine by the early afternoon and highs mostly in the low to mid 60s.

It's expected to be cooler Friday night, with some passing clouds, feeling a bit more like fall with temperatures in the mid 40s to around 50 across much of southern New England and a few 30s possible in some of the interior valleys. Much of central and northern New England will reach the 30s, close to freezing far northern New Hampshire into northern Maine.

We'll see a blend of sun and clouds Saturday as an upper-level disturbance passes through the region, with a spot p.m. sprinkle/shower possible, but much of the region will remain dry. It will be a great day to catch up on some yardwork or to take a ride and view the beautiful foliage. Highs south will reach the mid 50s to 60 across the interior, lower 60 in eastern areas and low to mid 50s in northern New England.

Sunday is looking seasonable with sunshine and scattered clouds around. Highs will reach the mid 50s to low 60s south, and 50s north.

As we peek into next week, there are signs that we’ll be dealing with cool and unsettled conditions right through Wednesday. Still a bit of uncertainty in forecast models, but for now, be prepared for a raw easterly flow with some showers around from time to time.