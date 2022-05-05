After Beautiful Thursday, A Cool Down for the Holiday Weekend

There were gorgeous temperatures to seize the day Thursday as our sunny skies brought sun and warmth over New England. We’ve been enjoying highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in western Massachusetts, Connecticut and areas of Rhode Island, while Boston has seen above-average highs that stretch all the way through northern New England.

Increasing clouds and cooler temperatures Friday

Our pick of the week did not let us down, but now we’ll watch for increasing clouds tomorrow with a sea breeze that will control our temperatures for Friday and into the weekend. Our Friday is bringing highs in the mid-50s for the coastline and some 60s will be rescued inland.

The low is passing south of New England and it will allow for showers to develop across parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts from tomorrow night into Saturday. Winds will gust over 35 mph this weekend, peaking near 40 mph at times and bringing an increase in sea disturbance as well as cooler temperatures inland.

Unseasonably cool for Mother's Day weekend

Unseasonably cool temperatures will be expected through the entire weekend for Boston and the coasts, but highs will be cooler on Saturday than Sunday. Saturday will feature low to mid-50s while Sunday will bring some 60s away from the coasts. Temperatures will moderate a bit inland, but our sea breeze will keep the below-average highs for much of the east. A high pressure in Canada keeps the rain away for central and northern New England for the weekend and through the first half of the week, but our low pressure off south will be retrograding west which will likely keep a northeast flow bringing cooler temperatures along the shores. This may also enhance the chance of showers from time to time for southern and eastern New England.

In our 10-day forecast we are watching for improving conditions and milder temperatures by the end of our next work week and into the next weekend.