After Rain and Snow, Cold Temperatures Could Cause Black Ice

It was a welcome Wednesday night rainfall, more than an inch in spots, and after a very dry month of March, we needed this.

What we did not need was a postponement of the Red Sox game. Even though rain is diminishing to showers, the powers that be thought it would be better to have Opening Day, with the first fans at Fenway Park since 2019, on a bright and dry Friday, instead of a damp and cold Thursday.

Also no joke: we’ve got some pretty heavy snow falling in the mountains of western in New England.

High temperatures for the day occurred at midnight, when it was near 60 degrees in southern New England. By sunrise we were in the 40s.

Low pressure intensifying on a cold front passing New England is responsible for this wintry mix on our first day of April.

The steady precipitation is winding down this afternoon, and with breaks of sunshine - a few of us may rebound back up into the lower 50s. But there are also scattered showers that could come with some ice pellets mixed in, including near Fenway Park, had there been a game.

Wind from the northwest is gusting past 30 mph though it should diminish a bit toward sunset.

We will be clearing and cold overnight and with low temperatures in the teens and 20s, there may be some spots of black ice developing, especially in areas that have snow today.

Tomorrow does look like a nice day for baseball. We'll have a mixture of sun and clouds and should be dry with lighter wind, and high temperature only in the 30s in the hills to low 40s for most. It’ll be a chilly, brighter day at Fenway Park.

It’s a challenging forecast this weekend. Our system from today is stalling over southeastern Canada and a new storm is forming out over the ocean east of Nantucket. At the same time there’s another weak low-pressure system coming across Ontario. But right in between we should be a nice little high-pressure system that allows us to have a sunny Saturday, the temperature is back to the lower 50s, cooler at the coast.

Sunday is a little bit tricky, I think we have a dry frosty sunrise, with temperatures in the 20s. There may be just a little precipitation in far eastern Maine, and in far western New England. But most of us have a dry Easter with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the low 50s, again cooler at the ocean.

Next week's forecast is also a challenge: the storm system east of Maine is going to stall and back up a little bit, maybe sending some spokes of energy with a mix of rain and snow into parts of eastern New England. In western New England we may have sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, much cooler near the coast. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest updates.