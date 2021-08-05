After Rainy Thursday, Summer Weather Returns for the Weekend

Low pressure moves across New England today, bringing a renewed round of rain to areas that have already received 1 to 2 inches overnight.

This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move across the region, dropping an additional 1 to 2 inches across Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

Any thunderstorms that develop may contain frequent lightning and torrential rain. A rotating thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out across southeastern New England and the Cape and Islands.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s across southern areas and upper 60s across northern locales. High surf will build along the coast today in response to an onshore flow and strengthening low pressure system.

Tonight, showers will exit New England with partial clearing developing from west to east. Low clouds will linger and fog may develop. Lows drop down in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday will feature dry weather and warming temperatures as high pressure moves in from the west. Highs will rise into the upper 80s to low 90s away from the coast.

Saturday will feature similar temperatures with a bit more cloud cover around. On Sunday, scattered showers will develop as an area of low pressure moves south of New England. Highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, high pressure situated to the east will result in dry weather with highs rising into the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

A subtropical high pressure will begin to extend into New England Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures rising into the upper 80s to 90 degrees on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.