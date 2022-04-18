After Sunny Marathon Monday, Incoming Storm Poses Power Outages, Coastal Flooding

High pressure provides us with a beautiful day today with mild temperatures in the mid 50s. Sunshine will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and tonight as a strong coastal low rapidly forms south of New England.

Rain will develop from south to north overnight along with increasing winds out of the southeast. Steady rain will shift to the north during the mid-morning hours, allowing for some partial clearing across the south with a few lingering afternoon showers.

In terms of rainfall, we’re expecting anywhere between 0.75” to 1.25”. Strong winds will also be a factor tonight through the early morning hours, mostly along the coastline.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Over the Cape and Islands, we’re expecting winds to gust over 60 mph between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., which may cause localized power outages. Minor coastal flooding may also be a factor during the late night high tide cycle from Boston to the north shore.

Snow is also expected across the higher elevations of western New England and into northern New England. About 4-6” is expected from the northern Berkshires to the Green Mountains of Vermont, with lesser amounts across the White Mountains, and into northern Maine.

Wednesday through Friday will feature a warm up with drier conditions.