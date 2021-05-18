Afternoon Shower Pattern Ends, Summer Warmth Sets in

It got up to 80 degrees in Burlington, Vermont yesterday with mid to high 70s widespread across the remainder of New England.

Like Sunday, there were scattered thunderstorms that moved through during the afternoon from Maine to Connecticut and we’ll see a repeat of that today. No shower or thunderstorm should last longer than 20-30 minutes.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Finally, we will shake the showers and see a day filled with sunshine Wednesday.

By midweek, 80° warmth will be possible. The warmest weather will be around for Wednesday and Thursday with cooler weather returning to close the week and for next weekend.

It’s possible that parts of New England could touch 90°. Temperatures will jump back into the mid 70s by the following week.