Afternoon Showers, Storms and Heat Continue Through the Week

A cold front is approaching the northeast and this means rain and storms will move through. Any time this afternoon through sunset, the storms could bring in gusty wind (isolated damaging gusts), heavy rain, and lightning.

The rain and storms will be quick to move through from west to east and push offshore around sunset. Southeastern New England may actually miss out on the storms but there could be a shower late this evening. High temps before the storms will reach the mid 80s on a gusty south wind and high humidity.

Tonight the humidity lowers a tad northwest as lows stay in the 60s. Fog develops again across the Cape & Islands. The humidity continues to lower through Thursday into Friday, with the exception being across the south coast and Cape Cod, where dewpoints stay in the 60s.

Highs for Thursday and Friday reach the mid 80s again after morning coastal fog and partly cloudy skies. Thursday afternoon a stray shower will move through southern New England but most areas stay dry. Friday afternoon a shortwave will bring us a few showers and storms again.

The weekend will be summer-like both days, while Saturday is hotter than Sunday. Dry air still remains for Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and some spots in the 90s. Best chance for rain will be Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 80s as the humidity begins to build again. A cutoff low will bring us a northeast flow through the start to next week and this means cooler temperatures, especially near the coast, with highs in the 70s and humid air. There may also be a lot of clouds around along the coast during those days, inland more sun and warmer. Hotter temps will return for the end of the 10-day forecast.