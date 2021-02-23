Afternoon Showers, Warmer Temps Tuesday

A rain or snow shower is possible later this afternoon, but the day will start off sunny. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 40s. Skies will clear out overnight.

Wednesday will be even warmer with low 50s possible across parts of southern New England. The last time Boston was in the 50s was January 16, when the high was 52 degrees. Temperatures won’t be as warm through late week.

Friday will be seasonably chilly. At this point, next weekend will be 50/50.

Saturday looks to be a bit unsettled with a wintry mix changing to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the low 50s.

Next Monday, it will be unsettled again with some wet weather returning.