Air Quality Decreases in Stale Winter Air

A relatively quiet and dry weather pattern continues for New England, but that doesn’t mean we’re devoid of impacts from the weather. Dry air and a light wind both play a role in our Monday routine.

The light wind comes courtesy of a dome of high pressure – dry air and fair weather – cresting over New England. While a nearly calm wind Monday means no wind chill factor to worry about, the lack of wind combined with sinking air associated with high barometric pressure will help to lock chimney and smokestack smoke, as well as exhaust and other pollutants, in the air close to the ground.

Increasing pollutants will lead to decreasing air quality Monday, so the earlier the better for exercise and for those who are sensitive to changes in air quality.

Meanwhile, though clouds are spilling over the top of our fair weather dome and blotting out the sun for much of the day, the air is simply too dry to allow any raindrops or snowflakes to fall, save for a flurry in the Green Mountains of Vermont.

The dry air also takes a toll on the body – dehydrating without sweating – and New Englanders will be best served to stay hydrated and keep the skin moisturizer and lip balm handy for the first half of the week, particularly coming off dry air of the weekend.

After variable clouds, seasonable temperatures and dry weather through midweek, a disturbance aloft may touch off a round of snow showers in the mountains later Wednesday, then a few northern snow showers and a Southern New England flurry Thursday morning as a shot of warmer air moves into New England.

Temperatures should rise into the 40s Thursday and even push 50 for some Friday as the next storm system strengthens over the Great Lakes, once again putting New England on the warm side of the storm in the counter-clockwise flow of air with a developing southeast wind.

Rain showers should fall Saturday, though the northern mountains may be cold enough for some snow before a new shot of cool and dry air settles in Sunday into early next week, with the next possible more significant snow event not until the middle of next week. That's 10 days out so we’ll see where that ends up as we keep you updated with our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.