FIRST ALERT: Another Day of Downpours in New England

Another day of torrential downpours in New England.

More than an inch of rain fell this morning from Worcester to Boston, bringing us to more than eight inches of rain for the month of July. And there's no end in sight of this wet weather pattern.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The heaviest rain for today was in southern New England this morning, but now is trending to the north. Rivers continue to run high, and in some cases out of their banks. And there were a few street flood rescues this morning in communities north of Boston.

Today’s weather dynamic features a cooler high-pressure system pressing in from southeastern Canada, with surface wind from the northeast 10 to 15 mph. At the same time, warm and humid air is pushing at us from the south, riding over top the more dense air near the ground.

There’s actually a heat advisory in New Jersey today, where temperatures are in the 90s, even as Boston stuck in the 60s, after topping out near 70 before sunrise.

This weather boundary, or front, is stalled near our South Coast. Steady rain has tapered to showers with patchy fog and drizzle for most of us this afternoon and evening. There is sunshine in far northern Maine, where temperatures are close to 80°.

Another batch of rain will come through tonight, as another wave of low pressure goes along the front to our south. Then tomorrow will probably be a mostly cloudy day with lighter showers, and also fog and drizzle. Wind will continue to come in from the east at 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer air is on our doorstep Wednesday, but it’s very sticky with many clouds and a few showers or a thunderstorm. Temperatures will go back up to 80° for most of New England.

We are hot here Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. There’s a chance of thunderstorms to the west Thursday afternoon, then pressing east later Friday into Saturday.

It looks once again like a front could stall over us for the weekend, with chances for showers and thunderstorms continuing as we gradually cool toward the beginning of next week. Stay tuned to the latest developments in our First Alert 10-day forecast.