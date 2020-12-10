Another Icy Start in Some Spots, Temps Around Freezing

We have another icy start to the day with temperatures around freezing Thursday morning. The good news is that we get a break from the real wintry weather and deep chill today. In fact, high pressure will settle in today and Friday to bring us some sunny skies and milder highs.

Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s as the clouds continue to break apart. This evening we expect another clear forecast so it will be much better viewing conditions to see the Northern Lights.

Meteorologist Matt Noyes gives an update on the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights in New England on Thursday.

Overnight lows again will be near freezing so black ice is possible.

Temperatures warm a bit more for Friday with more sun, highs in the upper 40s south, low 40s north.

Changes head in for the weekend with a large area of low pressure tracking northwest of us. With the milder temperatures we do expect a mostly rain event in lower elevations and south. A period of icing is possible across the Worcester Hills and Berkshires on Saturday night, then changing to rain Sunday.

The mountains in northern New England will see rain, to snow Saturday night, to a mix early Sunday.

The interesting thing to note is how far north the warm front tracks. This could lead to cold air damming and a very sharp cutoff between freezing temps and 40s in southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and even to Massachusetts and in higher terrain.

The rain timing is mainly Saturday night. Showers spread in from south to north Saturday afternoon, then the showers break up by Sunday afternoon.

Next week will remain unsettled with a system passing by us Monday morning. Another system brings in a wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures cool down to the 30s and 40s for all of next week.

No big cold snaps, or warm ups at this time. But if the temps trend colder for that midweek storm, we may get accumulating snow for some.