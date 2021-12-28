Overnight Mix of Freezing Rain, Flurries to Bring Icy Conditions

Another round of a light wintry mix will move in again overnight. Meanwhile, we are enjoying a little warm up. The clouds will be stubborn through midday, with a few pops of filtered sunshine before that early winter sunset.

Highs today reach the 40s, even 30s far north with some melting snow in the north country at lower elevations.

Lows tonight fall to around freezing again, and this will give us another round of light icing on untreated surfaces through Wednesday morning.

An onshore breeze off the ocean will keep temps in the 40s for Wednesday as we dry off in the afternoon.

Clouds dominate the day again as we sit between little systems. The next one, heading in Thursday as a remnant storm system from the west coast. Highs stay in the 40s for the last couple days of 2021.

Scattered rain in southern New England and snow showers in northern New England hang around all day Thursday.

Friday we clear out and stay quiet through New Year’s Eve festivities.

A larger system will move in sometime this weekend, Saturday possibly into Sunday. This one looks mild with rain for most, but lingering for much of the weekend. Colder air looks to take over for next week as we enter into 2022. Stay tuned!