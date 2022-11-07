Another Warm Day Begins the Work Week; Cooler Air Coming

It was an incredibly warm weekend. Records were set up and down the coast, all through the mountains, and throughout much of New York.

And it ends Monday with a bang. It’s possible some spots sneak to 80 – namely Norwood/Westwood – and we set another record in Boston. Westerly winds behind the front will aid in compressional warming, targeting the coastal plain for the warmest temps. Although the air is summery, the cooler temps will move in as soon as the sun sets (4:30 these days).

Colder air funnels in overnight, and the temperatures will be coat-worthy Tuesday as we fall back to Earth. In fact, highs struggle to stay in the 50s for the afternoons through Wednesday. Then with one last hurrah, the warmer air makes a comeback later in the week.

This will be a short-lived warmup, compared to what we’ve just been through. But it comes with some wet weather and potentially a tag-along tropical system by the weekend. As the humidity leaps by Friday, there could be some significant downpours into Saturday morning. There’s a lot to play out, and with a tropical system on the maps, it’s possible that the script will get flipped all around by go-time late this week.

In the meantime, we’re treated to a TOTAL lunar eclipse in the early morning hours of Election Day. Take it in, and enjoy the quiet…weather.