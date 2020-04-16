April Snow? More Flakes Possible on Friday Night

Thursday morning snow showers were, for the most part, exactly that – snow showers that left a coating on grassy surfaces for some, particularly from the Massachusetts Turnpike northward into southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

For some, however, more snow fell – with a couple of inches in the Berkshires and southern Green Mountains and even a localized amount of three inches on the grass in Hubbardston, Massachusetts, in the central part of the state.

With those snow showers breaking apart and breaks of sun emerging, new, puffy cumulus clouds will develop Thursday afternoon, depositing a few fresh flurries and sprinkles across southern New England, and scattered snow showers in the north.

The loss of daytime heating eliminates the clash between relatively warm ground and colder sky, so clouds will diminish and skies will clear with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. Friday looks splendid – a chilly start, but sunshine and a developing southwest wind teaming to boost temperatures to around or just over 50 degrees for many.

That makes Friday night’s disturbance tricky: another fast-moving, energetic system will bring a returning chance of rain and snow, but coming off a fairly mild day, temperatures will be borderline for rain or snow in southern New England, with cold enough air for all snow central and likely staying removed from most of the precipitation in the North Country.

There’s the distinct possibility for another round of a coating to 3 inches of snow on the grass again Friday night – and if the disturbance maintains as much energy as it currently looks like it may, some locally higher amounts would be possible in elevated terrain of central, northern and western Massachusetts into southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Although the system looks to move quickly enough for only lingering snow and rain showers Saturday morning, our First Alert Team certainly isn’t expecting a sparkling Saturday – rather, clouds will be pretty stubborn and temperatures will be resultantly cool, though sunshine and a returning warmer wind should do the trick to bump temperatures to around 60 degrees Sunday.

Next week looks like classic New England spring: some showers possible Monday, again late Tuesday or Tuesday night and later Thursday into Friday, all with daytime high temperatures in the 50s to lower 60s, depending on the day, in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.