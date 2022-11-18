Arctic Front Brings Subfreezing Temperatures This Weekend

The cold continues to hold temps in the 40s over the next two days. While not bitter, it’s keeping us below normal and allowing for billowing afternoon clouds with the colder air aloft.

That same setup over the relatively warm waters (40s and 50s) of the Great Lakes is producing prolific – and perhaps record-setting – snowfall. Buffalo was hammered through the night with blinding thunder snow. They’ll zero in on their 2014 record , which saw 5-7 feet in southern parts of the city.

That is a localized event. We’re not set up for that, nor will we see any “remnants” of the snow here in New England. Some afternoon clouds will move in, but any flakes would be confined to the higher terrain of Western Mass. Quiet weather continues into tomorrow.

On Sunday, an arctic front swings through early in the day, ushering in some of the coldest air so far this season. Gusty winds will make for wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s, and highs struggle to reach 40 in most spots. There may be a passing snow shower early on as the air remains unstable. Cold temps are expected for the Pats game - dress for upper 20s with a gusty northwest wind. Thankfully, we’ll see that cold shuffle out Monday as winds shift back to the southwest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Longer range forecast gets mighty interesting into Thanksgiving weekend. We’ll see a warmup through midweek, with temps cooling by the holiday. It’s on Black Friday that the tables may turn as a potential storm starts brewing. Details are scant this far out, but the signs we’re seeing point to a period of stormy weather going into the weekend. If cold is sufficient, we could see accumulating snow. We’ll be all over it every step of the way.

Have a safe, warm weekend. Go Pats!