As Heavy Rains Move Out, Highs Could Hit 70 Degrees Friday

After heavy rains stranded cars in New Bedford and elsewhere earlier this morning, drier weather moves into southern New England. Rain will continue across Maine through the afternoon before tapering off as an area of low pressure races northeast towards New Brunswick.

Drier air results in clouds dissipating by the afternoon for most south. Highs rise well into the low to mid 60s south, mid 40s to mid 50s across the north. A few locations between Boston and Providence may touch 70 degrees during the afternoon.

Overnight, an area of high pressure will move overhead, keeping clouds at bay for the first half of the night. By daybreak, clouds and scattered showers will move back in across the region as an atmospheric disturbance passes overhead. Some showers may contain thunder or small ice pellets/hail. Lows will drop down into the low to mid 40s.

Clouds and scattered showers will stick around into Saturday as another area of low pressure moves through New England. Highs rise into the upper 40s to mid 50s south, except the Cape and Islands where highs rise to near-60 degrees, mid 40s north.

Clouds and a few showers hang tough into Sunday behind departing low pressure. Expecting highs to rise into the low to mid 50s with a breezy NW wind making it feel colder.

Looking ahead to the start of next week, high pressure brings dry and mild weather to New England. Sunny skies with a few clouds will be abundant on Monday, leading to a great early-Spring day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

For the rest of the week, a frontal boundary sets up near southern New England, leading to increased clouds and a threat of showers nearly every day through Thursday. Highs will reach right around 60 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.