As Nor'easter Nears, More Snow Is Expected, Blizzard-Like Conditions Are Possible

Hunker down for a relatively long duration Nor’easter in New England starting Monday. After days of frigid temperatures, the region is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Blizzard-like conditions are possible for parts of the region, with a foot to 18 inches of snow expected in some areas. The snow is expected to start falling in Massachusetts on Monday morning, bringing up to a foot of snow to impact the evening commute. The storm will reach northern New England later that night.

Winds strong enough to bring down tree branches with gusts ranging from 50 to 70 mph are forecast for the storm.

There are some things that are new since our last update, so here is the very latest on the approaching snowstorm:

Earlier onset: mid-morning southern New England, by lunchtime across Massachusetts

Most of the accumulations happen in 6-8 hours, likely between 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

1-2” per hour snowfall rates possible around the Monday evening commute

Significant accumulations should wrap up by midnight

Here is what we can expect with overall impacts:

Within a couple miles of the coast 3-6”, that goes to 6-9” as close as Brookline, 9-12” for most MetroWest and a jackpot of 12-18” near 495 and up into Merrimack Valley, southern New Hampshire and also across western New England

50-70 mph gusts at coast (outages isolated), coastal flooding at 1-2 a.m. Tuesday – minor to moderate in some areas

At height of the storm, near blizzard conditions will be possible

Tuesday will be messy with light rain/snow on and off…little if any additional accumulations

Tuesday night precipitation shuts down, winds ease

Wednesday a gradual clearing

‼️❄️SNOW UPDATE: we've made some adjustments (bumping numbers up). Most of this comes in a 6-9 hour window: mid afternoon to mid evening. Travel will be difficult for the Monday PM rush. @NBC10Boston #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/9LR3o8Ad1R — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) January 31, 2021

If work from home is an option, it might be a good idea for Monday, even Tuesday. Try to be off the roads by 1 p.m. across most of the Commonwealth.

Stay with necn and NBC10 Boston's weather team for the very latest.

If you can #WFH tomorrow, that would be ideal - second best option - half day at work, home by lunch for most. #mawx pic.twitter.com/Duv0JD6AQd — Chris Gloninger NBC10 Boston (@ChrisGNBCBoston) January 31, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report