As Nor'easter Nears, More Snow Is Expected, Blizzard-Like Conditions Are Possible

There are some things that are new since our last update, so here is the very latest on the snowstorm approaching New England:

By Chris Gloninger

Hunker down for a relatively long duration Nor’easter in New England starting Monday. After days of frigid temperatures, the region is bracing for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days.

Blizzard-like conditions are possible for parts of the region, with a foot to 18 inches of snow expected in some areas. The snow is expected to start falling in Massachusetts on Monday morning, bringing up to a foot of snow to impact the evening commute. The storm will reach northern New England later that night.

Winds strong enough to bring down tree branches with gusts ranging from 50 to 70 mph are forecast for the storm.

  • Earlier onset: mid-morning southern New England, by lunchtime across Massachusetts
  • Most of the accumulations happen in 6-8 hours, likely between 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • 1-2” per hour snowfall rates possible around the Monday evening commute
  • Significant accumulations should wrap up by midnight

Here is what we can expect with overall impacts:

  • Within a couple miles of the coast 3-6”, that goes to 6-9” as close as Brookline, 9-12” for most MetroWest and a jackpot of 12-18” near 495 and up into Merrimack Valley, southern New Hampshire and also across western New England
  • 50-70 mph gusts at coast (outages isolated), coastal flooding at 1-2 a.m. Tuesday – minor to moderate in some areas
  • At height of the storm, near blizzard conditions will be possible
  • Tuesday will be messy with light rain/snow on and off…little if any additional accumulations
  • Tuesday night precipitation shuts down, winds ease
  • Wednesday a gradual clearing

If work from home is an option, it might be a good idea for Monday, even Tuesday. Try to be off the roads by 1 p.m. across most of the Commonwealth. 

Stay with necn and NBC10 Boston's weather team for the very latest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

