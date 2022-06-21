Astronomical Summer Arrives With Cooler Temperatures

Welcome to summer!

Astronomical summer, that is. The season began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday and we are enjoying the longest amount of daylight of the year; in Boston we see 15 hours, 17 minutes and 3 seconds of daylight. Today is also the day the sun is closest to overhead, and we have the shortest shadows of the year. The latest sunset of the year is this weekend, however.

Our weather is quite beautiful for summertime standards as here in the northeast we are locked into cooler than normal highs and lows again, with very low humidity. Highs today top off in the 70s to low 80s inland, around 70 degrees at the coast thanks to the afternoon sea breeze.

We are stuck in between two systems, one is the weekend low pressure system still sitting off Nova Scotia, and the other is a warm front to our west. The low to our northeast is holding off the warm front progression into New England…for now. Clouds slowly increase today west to east, and scattered showers will be around western Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut this evening, even an isolated thunderstorm. A few sprinkles make it to central Mass. tonight.

We are watching a cutoff low moving backwards towards the northeast on Wednesday. As the warm front slowly heads east, and this cutoff low heads north, we see scattered rain chances increase slightly for eastern New England. The highest rain chance will be west Wednesday and Thursday. Around an inch of rain is expected in Vermont, western Mass. and western Connecticut, while only a quarter inch of rain is expected east as dry air could cut down on our rain potential in Boston.

As a more easterly flow returns, our clouds stick around through the end of the week and we have cooler than normal highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Summer warmth returns for Friday into the weekend as our humidity rises along with our temps. Highs return to the low and mid 80s in Boston for both days this weekend. Drier air seems to be winning out this weekend so we have postponed rain and storms until Sunday overnight into the start to next week.