Autumn Air Moves in for the Weekend

The downpours came…and went. While some got soaked, others got a nothing-burger of sprinkles and gray skies. Such is the way of the tropical plume.

Models struggled with this one – a lot. Heavy rain was supposed to clobber southeast Massachusetts into the afternoon and night. Instead, the warm, humid air colluded with some mid-level lift in the Merrimack Valley and the skies opened up.

As night fell, the showers shifted towards the Cape and Islands and the enormous plume of rain that was destined to do the rainy deed just clipped Nantucket. It wouldn’t hurt as much if we weren’t steeped in drought. But we are. And it does.

Next batch of showers is feeble and shouldn’t arrive until evening Sunday. Some may bleed over to Monday morning, but there won’t be a lot to go around.

On the temperature front, the numbers are sliding, and the air is drying. Plenty of autumn air to come into the weekend. Mornings will fall to the 40s in the suburbs, and hover in the low 50s in the major cities. Saturday gets the nod as the pick of the weekend, as Sunday sees the clouds increase in the afternoon.

Enjoy the weekend.