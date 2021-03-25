Back-to-Back 70 Degree Days Before Weekend Cool Down

Skies clear Thursday afternoon and highs soar into the low 70s. The south coast will be cooler due to the light southwest breeze. Many towns could see near record high temperatures, depending on how much sunshine we see. The clouds could be stubborn early in the day and may in fact hang around in northern New England, but still expecting highs in the 60s there.

Another really warm day is in store for Friday with highs again in the 60s and low 70s. But a system will bring in scattered rain for the first half of the day, with rain off and on all day north. Some breaks of sun will be possible in the afternoon in southern New England with highs around 70.

Northern Maine could see a change from showers to a wintry mix Friday night as colder air returns. The wind is also going to be strong and damaging Friday morning across southern New England. Gusts up to 50 mph near the south coast will be possible.

Colder, but more seasonable air returns for the weekend. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend, breezy, highs in the 50s and some sun. Sunday another system moves through and will bring a wintry mix across the northeast.

Snow north, and rain south into Monday morning. Highs drop into the 40s Sunday to more cool weather next week. We don't have any warm ups on the way in the 10-day, so highs in the 50s south and 40s north continue all next week.