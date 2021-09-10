Beach Weather for the Weekend, But Beware of Dangerous Rip Currents

It’s a beautiful start to the weekend.

Although we’ll have the chance for some isolated light showers this afternoon, our Friday will be predominantly dry, mostly sunny and comfortable. Our dew points will decrease this afternoon and gain place in the 50s again, making it a pleasant feeling out there.

As our temperatures stay in the 70s, tomorrow promises to be even better. Clear skies and dry conditions will gift another beautiful weekend.

Sunday will also be another great one, although temperatures will be reaching the 80s by then. The humidity will also return, bringing rain chances back for Sunday night and into Monday.

Good news is that if you’ve been waiting to enjoy our last summer weekends at the beach, our rip currents and high surf will start to weaken by then as Hurricane Larry shifts away towards the northeast and our seas calm down a bit. Nonetheless, it’s still always best to swim near a lifeguard.

While rain chances will linger for Monday, Tuesday is looking dry. But enjoy every single bit of a dry day since our Exclusive 10-Day forecast features rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. Our First Alert Team will keep you updated, stay tuned.