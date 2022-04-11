Beautiful Spring Weather: Clear Start to Week With Some Rain to Follow

A week of beautiful spring weather has begun.

There will be plenty of dry hours, warmer temperatures and lots of sun starting Monday. Of course, all the spring weather issues are also hanging around us. That would include a high pollen count as the trees bloom and a moderate brush fire danger.

Highs will be in the 60s Monday, with 50s at the coast if we can get a late sea breeze to develop in the afternoon. Monday night, our clouds increase and we will see a few showers as a warm front moves in.

Clouds will be around for Tuesday morning, then we see more showers in the late morning as a cold front moves through. By late afternoon, we should see decreasing clouds and then highs in the mid 60s. A few places could see 70 degrees.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dry weather continues into Wednesday, then showers return for Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs that day reach the 60s and low 70s away from the coast.

Our warm temperatures continue into Thursday, with similar highs, although a touch warmer. Heading into Thursday night, we have another wave of rain. The timing of this system could affect us into Friday, with a 40% chance for rain for the Red Sox home opener (for now, rain in the morning). Highs will be in the 60s again, with some clouds around, at least. We will keep you updated on the rain timing.

Showers will stick around for the weekend. Saturday is looking warmer, in the 60s, while we cool off to the 50s for Easter Sunday.

Next week looks a bit cooler for school vacation week.