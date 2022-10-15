Beautiful Sunny Skies and Light Winds on Saturday

Weather will be bright and clear on Saturday, specially to enjoy the fall foliage in New England.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here.

Temperatures will be around the 60s and 70s in the Boston area, which is a little bit above what we would normally feel during this season.

Some clouds and briefs showers will hit the Plymouth and Bristol areas but we do not expect those to linger through the entire day.

At night, temperatures drop to the 40s right before we wake up to sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s on Sunday before we start to see some precipitation again on Monday.