Beautiful Weather Continues Into Sunday, Showers Possible at Night

Our beautiful weather will continue into the day Sunday.

The day will be a little warmer with high temperatures reaching the 70s.

Another cold front will move through Sunday night with a couple of showers that may linger into Monday morning.

Some showers will end early Monday morning, giving way to afternoon sunshine.

As a whole, much of the week ahead will be quiet. We desperately need rain, but it appears we won’t get much -- if any -- through the end of the week.

The tropics are heating up and Paulette will bring in some big surf Monday and Tuesday. Aside from these fringe effects we aren’t expecting much tropical activity across New England.