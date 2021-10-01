Beautiful Weather Saturday in Southern New England, Scattered Showers North

A fantastic day is shaping up for much of the region Friday afternoon, with temperatures running in the mid to upper 60s, and in the 50s north with a few clouds building along with the risk for an isolated sprinkle/shower.

Far northern Maine is the only exception, with lots of clouds and some scattered showers around as an upper-level low releases its grip from the region and moves slowly to the east.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It will be chilly Friday night, but not as cold as Thursday night, with lows dipping into the low 50s and 40s across the interior, with some patchy fog possible late. Showers will also be on the increase across northern areas late at night.

After a cool start, Saturday is looking beautiful across southern New England, with temperatures breaking into the 70s, but a bit cooler along the coast. In northern areas, we'll see more in the way of clouds, with scattered showers around through the evening and temperatures in the 60s.

Another system takes a run at the region on Sunday, with the best chance for showers across Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highs reach the 70s south and 60s north.

Of course, all eyes are on Foxboro Sunday night, when Tom Brady returns to face the Patriots as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Right now, it looks like showers should hold off through Kickoff, but a few may sneak in by the second half.

The rest of Sunday night, we'll see a widespread area of showers developing and sticking around right into Monday.