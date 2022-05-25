Beauty Continues Thursday, With Storms Possible for Holiday Weekend

Was Wednesday a top 10 weather day? It was in my opinion! Low humidity, plenty of sun and mild temperatures — and guess what? We'll do it all over again Thursday.

I do anticipate a few more clouds to mix in with the sun and highs will be in the 60s at the coast and 70s inland.

Thursday night, the clouds will increase, a sign of humidity pushing into the region.

You'll notice the difference on Friday, and we'll be warmer, too, either side of 80. There won't be much wet weather around to end the week, but a stray shower or sprinkle can't be ruled out in southern New England, particularly along the south coast. Meanwhile, for those in northern New England, Friday evening thunder is a possibility.

Much of the region will see a chance of rain on Saturday; showers in the morning will part for some breaks of sun followed by a round of afternoon and evening storms.

Some storms could become damaging on Saturday if we get enough sun – which will help destabilize the atmosphere. So while we've held off on a First Alert for now, you'll definitely want to stay tuned to the forecast in the next 24 to 48 hours and have a backup plan to get inside should you need to on Saturday.

Behind that boundary, high pressure builds in for the second half of the holiday weekend. Both Sunday and Memorial Day look dry with above-average temperatures, in the middle to upper 70s. There's some uncertainty as to just how hot we'll get next week, particularly on Tuesday and Wednesday, so keep an eye on our exclusive 10 day forecast. Much of next week into next weekend features little in the way of rain, aside from an elevated chance on Thursday and Friday.