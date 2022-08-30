Blazing Sun, High Humidity Tuesday; August Heat Record Set to Break

As the last days of meteorological summer come to a close, the heat is still hanging on. Once again, we soar to the 90s under blazing sun and sweltering humidity. Can’t say this is the last 90 degree day we’ll see of the warm season, but the days are certainly numbered. This particular day will be a record setter, however. Not for the high temperature, but for the number of days of 90 or above this August. With 11 days under our belt, we break the monthly record, besting the old record of 10 from 1988.

Humidity will once again make it feel much warmer, with heat indices climbing to the mid-90s in spots - not too shabby for the week before Labor Day. With a cold front slicing into New England late, dying storms will roam in under the cover of darkness. Most of these will wait until morning, and come at us with a couple of brief downpours. Not enough beneficial rain to get excited about, honestly. What they will bring is a change in the airmass late on Wednesday and a stellar setup of fine weather for the end of the week.

Dewpoints – and temps – drop Thursday, and sharply so on Friday. You could even argue for "refreshing" when describing the air by Friday morning. That carries into the first half of the holiday weekend too, before some heat and humidity make a comeback.