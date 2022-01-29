Blizzard Winding Down, But Cleanup Will be Cold: WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

A few snowflakes will fly tonight, but the worst of the storm is finally over with the exception of eastern Maine where will see snow shutting down after midnight tonight!

Saturday’s storm was certainly one for the books. We saw many reports of over 2 feet of snow across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with the highest totals just south of Boston and along the south shore.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Boston came in at 23.3 inches, putting it in second place for the city's biggest one-day snowfall (Note: not storm total).

NBC10 Boston

National Weather Service Boston confirmed that blizzard conditions were met in several areas across southern New England, including Boston, Worcester, Hyannis and Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and Providence, Newport, and Block Island in Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service considers a storm a blizzard if it has snowfall or blowing snow, as well as winds of at least 35 mph that reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours. In many areas, Saturday's storm met those criteria.

The storm also caused many problems along the coast during both the morning and late evening high tide cycles with roads flooding and waves crashing over the sea walls. The wind was also a huge factor, knocking out power for many residents, most of them living along the coast, especially across the Cape where power still hasn’t been restored. From Gloucester to the Cape, we saw peak wind gusts over 70 mph.

Overnight, we’ll still have to deal with the wind across much of the area, but thankfully it will ramp down as the storm system continues to pull away from the region. Though the strongest winds will be gone, the wind will be a factor overnight creating whiteout conditions as it blows the snow around and with temperatures overnight dropping into the single digits south to near 0, and below 0 north, wind chills will be dangerously cold as they remain well below 0 right through Sunday morning.

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston

Sunday we’ll see winds continuing to diminish, but it will remain very cold as we continue to dig out form the blizzard. Highs reach the low 20s south, teens north, but the wind will still make it feel a lot colder, so please take it easy out there once again.

NBC10 Boston

As we look further out on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast, a warm-up is in the forecast toward the middle of the week with temperatures pushing 50 by Thursday with the chance for some rain showers, but it turns colder after that once again.