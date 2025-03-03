Another frigid start on Monday — here's when it will warm up again

Monday will be the coldest morning of the two-day cool down.

High temperatures remain below normal Monday, topping out in the upper 20s to low 30s. The wind will be a little easier on us than Sunday, though.

Warmer temperatures are ahead

A warming trend begins Tuesday as southwest winds bring in milder air, pushing highs well into the 40s, with some areas possibly nearing 50 degrees. This trend continues midweek, with unseasonably warm temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.

Storm system to bring rain, gusty winds

However, this warmth comes with an approaching storm system that will bring a period of soaking rain and gusty winds late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Rainfall amounts around an inch are possible. Strong southerly wind gusts develop as this system approaches, especially along the coast, and minor coastal flooding cannot be ruled out. By Friday, dry and cooler conditions take over with seasonable temperatures settling back into the 40s.

The weekend looks chilly but mainly dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.