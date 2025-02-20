Boston continues trending toward its coldest winter in seven years

Clouds and snow showers are the theme today.

Most of these will fly on the South Shore and Cape Cod, while Nantucket sees a steadier snow as it encounters a close brush with a storm at sea. Most spots see little or no accumulation, but the Cape could see a couple of inches, and Nantucket could see between 3 and 5. Thanks (or no thanks) to the clouds, high temperatures will remain in the upper 20s today.

This winter is on track to be the coldest in seven years in Boston. While that may be obvious news, there is still hope for your icy driveway, walkway, sidewalk, or stoop. We’ll bounce back to the low/mid 30s tomorrow and head for 40 by the weekend. Better still, we won’t have to contend with a storm. That’s the first time in three weeks we won’t see snow on the weekend.

Next week seems to start fairly quiet, as we extend the thaw through midweek - and mount a comeback into the mid-40s. Later in the week, some wet weather may come our way as a storm forms along the Eastern Seaboard. We’ll watch this one closely.