If you thought Monday was hot — you haven’t felt anything yet. We’re tracking near-record heat in Boston Tuesday, before a cooldown moves in!

As we move through this Tuesday, prepare for the extreme heat. In fact, we’re tracking potential record-breaking heat in Boston. The current record high temperature in Boston is 95 degrees set back in 2013. We’re forecasting a high temp of 100 degrees by Tuesday afternoon!

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When you combine the air temperature to the humidity, it will feel worse. An extreme heat warning remains in effect for much of Greater Boston until Tuesday evening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Feels-like temperatures could climb as high as 109 degrees (or higher) in several communities, especially those away from the water.

Make sure you plan ahead for this dangerous heat. Drink plenty of water and pace yourself, especially if you must work in the heat. Also, wear sunscreen. We’re expecting plenty of sunshine Tuesday.

Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the upper 70s.

On Wednesday, it will still be hot, but not as hot. In Boston, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s. But in MetroWest, highs will reach the low to mid 90s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

While a stray shower/storm is possible Wednesday, a few scattered showers are more likely on Thursday. In fact, a cold front will move in from the north on Thursday, not only delivering rain, but also some real heat relief with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Highs will reach the low 70s on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. By Saturday, another frontal system arrives, giving way to a few more scattered showers. Highs will be in the mid 70s.