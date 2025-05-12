New England weather

Work week kicks off with more beautiful spring weather

After a chilly start inland with some patchy frost early Monday morning, the rest of the day will be mild and dry

Monday is off to a beautiful start with sunshine, light winds and comfortable conditions across southern New England.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon, though it will be a bit cooler at the coast thanks to a sea breeze.

Overnight, clouds begin to increase but it stays quiet with lows in the 50s.

Looking ahead, Tuesday continues the stretch of pleasant spring weather, with highs again in the 70s for most and clouds increasing.

The second half of the week will feel more summer-like, with warmer and more humid air returning.

Highs could push into the 80s by Friday and Saturday. While there will be scattered showers or thunderstorms from time to time, especially later in the week. it's not looking like a washout.

