Summer temps arriving right on time with highs near 90 ahead

Ready or not, here it comes! The summer sizzle is about to get real here in Boston this week. We’re also tracking a few showers and thunderstorms on the way.

As we move through this Tuesday, lows clouds and patchy fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies. A few passing sprinkles and showers are possible Tuesday morning, but later in the evening, prepare for a few more scattered showers into the night.

An onshore flow will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s along the coast, while our inland communities will see highs in the low to mid 70s. It will also be quite muggy Tuesday, and this is just the beginning of more humid weather over the next several days.

In fact, Wednesday will be quite warm and humid. We’re expecting highs in the low 80s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers are possible, mainly during the morning.

Brace yourself for even hotter weather on Thursday. Our average high temperature in Boston is 77 degrees this time of the year. On Thursday, we’re forecasting highs around 90 degrees!

We’ll also be tracking a chance of showers and isolated storms as a cold front moves in from the west on Thursday. Parts of Greater Boston and southern New Hampshire could see a few strong storms by afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce damaging winds and brief heavy rain. We’ll keep you posted.

We also can’t rule out a shower on Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Dry weather (fingers crossed!) is expected on Saturday, but a few isolated showers are possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.