Tracking downpours and gusty winds set to move in overnight

The spring thaw continues Wednesday and Thursday. It’s not without a few bumps on the way, however.

Rain is slowly marching in Wednesday night. While the storm driving it is large, our bout of rain will be limited to a few hours overnight.

That said, the skies will open up after 8 p.m., with many spots coming close to an inch of water after the last drops fall after midnight. Gusty winds will accompany the downpours, with some spots peaking near 50 mph.

Rain exits quickly before dawn, but clouds will take their sweet time parting.

Thursday starts mild and finishes the same. Highs again climb into the upper 50s. Winds will swing around to the northwest Friday and carry into the weekend.

Some gusts may again peak near 40 to 45 mph, as colder air tries to return. It will fall short of the bitter air we saw last weekend, but temperatures will still slump to the 40s – and by the end of the weekend upper 30s.

A weak system clips us early next week, but the focus will be on the next warmup by the middle of the week.

Enjoy this spring fling!